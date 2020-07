PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two detainees at the Peoria County Jail tests positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed Saturday.

Asbell did not immediately release the genders or age of the detainees. It is not confirmed if Saturday’s cases are related to the two employees that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Asbell said he will release additional information later this afternoon.

This story will be updated.