Two residents of University Rehab dies from COVID-19

The Tri-County area death toll now rises to more than 30 deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Officials reports two people from Peoria County died overnight from COVID-19.

Two residents of University Rehab, a female in her 70s and a male in his 80s died after being hospitalized for COVID-19 for more than two weeks. According to the health department, both patients had various comorbidities. This brings Peoria County’s total to 25.

The county now has 421 COVID-19 cases. Tazewell County has 111 postive cases and Woodford has 33, bringing the total to 565 for the Tri-County area. The death toll in the Tri-County area is 34.

Seven people in Tazewell and two people in Woodford County have died from the virus. The recovering rate in the Tri-County area is 72.9%.

