U of I: Mandatory COVID-19 testing for on-campus students and staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones alerted students and staff about mandatory COVID-19 testing while on campus.

A letter was sent Monday regarding the testing. In it, Chancellor Jones said on-campus testing is required for all faculty, staff or students who need to be on campus “for any reason for any length of time.” Students and staff visiting the campus occasionally–such as to pick up items from their office– will be required to “go to a testing center, get tested and have test results no more than four days prior to entering any university facility.” For information on testing sites, click here.

Any students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate themselves as per guidelines from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “Quarantine requirements apply to those who travel internationally or are placed into quarantine by public health based on exposure to someone who tested positive.”

Everyone will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while on campus. Masks are to be worn in all university facilities unless they are alone in a private space. Face coverings will also be required while outside where social distancing is not possible.

The University is requiring students and staff to complete online COVID-19 training. They must participate in this training regardless of if they are going to be on campus or not. Officials said they have until August 24 to get that done.