U of I student dismissed for failing to comply with Covid-19 testing

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) — “I was not testing because I had kidney problems, and I was scared of getting Covid-19,” Antonio Ruiz, dismissed from the University of Illinois, said.

That’s the emotional response from one former student at the U of I. He was dismissed for failing to comply with Covid-19 testing. He’s the second student to be dismissed for that reason.

Antonio Ruiz said he has health problems so he did not want to get the tests. He was worried he would get the virus while out getting tested, and hardly left his apartment.

Ruiz said he has appealed the university’s decision. Another student had a similar situation just months ago. That student appealed and was re-instated. Ruiz hopes the same can be done for him.

“In my view, my dismissal was a function of systemic ableism,” Ruiz said.

The university said federal privacy law prevents them from discussing a specific student’s disciplinary case. The university went on to say Ruiz’s appeal will be heard and decided by a panel of students, faculty, and staff.