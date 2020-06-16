UIC to conduct new COVID-19 vaccine testing early July

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine. In a statement on Monday, June 15, 2020 the British government said that 300 healthy people will be immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed at Imperial College London, which has been backed by £41 million pounds ($51 million) in government funding. About a dozen vaccine candidates are in early stages of testing in thousands of people. (Imperial College London via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC) will begin phase three of trials testing a potential COVID-19 vaccine treatment in early July.

During the Roe Conn Show with WGN Radio, UIC Professor of Medicine Dr. Richard Novak said the potential vaccine showed promising results during its first two trial periods, and he’s optimistic moving forward. The product comes from biotech company Moderna and is an mRNA.

Novak said the mRNA can tell the virus to produce a certain key-like protein that lets the virus inside our cells.

“RNA is taken up by our cells and it directs the cells to make this key protein, which is then shown on the outside of the cell,” Novak said. “The immune system sees that and says, ‘Well that doesn’t belong there.’ It makes an immune response to it in the form of antibodies. Then those antibodies, when they see the real virus, will bind to that key protein and keep the virus from getting inside the cells.”

One advantage that mRNA vaccines have over typical vaccines is that it allows the immune system in the body to develop a stronger response to the virus without the potential of destroying the vaccine. Novak said early trials in the study concluded successfully after exhibiting a “potent” immune response to the virus.

Phase three of the study is looking for 30,000 participants across the nation and around 1,000 in Chicago alone. Specifically, the study is looking for those over the age of 65 or those with a chronic condition like high blood pressure or diabetes. Novak said participants meeting these criteria are more likely to get sick if they contract the virus, which is why they are needed during this phase. He said healthy participants are welcome to the trials though.

Novak said investigators will screen volunteers for the trial to ensure that 40% or more of participants are 65 years and older. The trial is expected to launch July 9.

People with certain immune-based diseases that will not respond to the virus well will automatically be ineligible. Those that are willing to participate can contact the University of Illinois in Chicago at (312)-413-5897.

