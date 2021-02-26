WATCH: Pritzker announces United Center to become federal COVID-19 vaccination site

CHICAGO (WMBD) — On Friday, Feb. 26, the White House and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, alongside Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the United Center will serve as a vaccination center starting March 10.

The United Center will be able to administer 6,000 doses of vaccine daily. Those vaccine doses will come from the federal government directly, meaning they will not be taken out of the state or city’s allotment.

“The United Center is one of the best locations for vaccinating large numbers of people in America: it’s easy to get to, is in the midst of a medically underserved community, can handle large crowds, and is well known to everyone in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Thanks to FEMA, the United Center is just our most recent among a growing number of state-supported mass vaccination locations for residents. To date, the Illinois National Guard has launched 15 state-supported sites, including locations in Springfield, Rockford, Carbondale, and Metro East – and that’s on top of mass vax sites operated by our 97 local health departments. I am deeply grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for working closely with us to bring on this high-capacity site, and I’m particularly proud that we’ve worked together to prioritize seniors in this process, moving us that much closer to putting this pandemic to an end.”

The site will be accessible by appointment only, and seniors will have first access to appointments before the site opens. Any remaining available slots will be open to all residents eligible under the state’s guidelines after seniors have their exclusive registration period. Registration will continue to be open for all Illinoisans eligible in the state’s Phase 1B+ following the launch on March 10.