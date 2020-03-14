COVID-19 patient confirmed in Woodford County; Gov. Pritzker says up to 64 cases reported in the state

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday confirmed a patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Woodford County.

UnityPoint Health earlier in the day confirmed a patient at an unnamed facility tested positive on Friday. A letter sent by UnityPoint Health management to staff confirmed the patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a UnityPoint Health Clinic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the patient is a man in his 70s. Public health officials were notified immediately according to state and local public health protocols, and the patient is in isolation at his home.

Woodford County health officials are working with Peoria and Tazewell counties as well as the IDPH for investigating and notifying any individuals who may have had exposure to the individual who tested positive.

The Peoria City/County Health Department said the Peoria region is taking steps to increase its testing capacity and will share new information on testing as soon as it becomes available.

UnityPoint said in a statement Saturday afternoon:

“Any current or future Novel Coronavirus communication will be coordinated with the local and state public health departments per state protocol. The safety and care of our patients, their families, guests and team members are always our top priorities.”

Additionally, Pritzker confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois is now up to 64. There are 195 tests pending, according to the IDPH.

Pritzker said an unspecified amount of individuals have fully recovered.

A Cumberland County resident in his 70s also tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, two St. Clair County residents in southern Illinois tested positive – one woman in her 60s and another in her 70s.

Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can contact the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931.