BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Downtown Bloomington performance venue is updating its COVID-19 policies Monday.

According to a Facebook post from The Castle Theatre, it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend their shows.

The theater had previously announced the policy of requiring vaccination or a negative test in August.

“The Castle Theatre is a small, locally owned and operated business and we continue to navigate through this pandemic as best we can. Thank you for your understanding and support,” The Castle Theatre stated.

The theater also stated that they may still require COVID protocols to be in place depending on the artist, and that these restrictions will be communicated on a show-by-show basis.

