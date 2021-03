WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday, March 4, Washington City Hall officials said the building will be closed to the public after “an increased exposure” to coronavirus.

Effective immediately, no member of the public will be able to access the building. Officials said they plan to reopen the building to the public Monday, March 22.

The building has been closed to protect staff members and residents from catching and spreading the virus, according to a Facebook post.