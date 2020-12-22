CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is set to chat with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and discuss COVID-19 and how the state is handling vaccine distribution.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Dr. Ezike talks COVID-19, vaccines with U.S. Surgeon General
- US sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis
- State lawmaker secures $150,000 for Peoria Public Schools, Wraparound Center for personal protection equipment
- McLean County on track to receive more vaccine doses
- Second stimulus check: Financial advisors share tips on how to budget once the money is in your account