CHICAGO — While four Illinois regions currently meet the metrics for seeing some coronavirus mitigation measures lifted tomorrow, many are on the verge as the number of COVID-19 cases reported on average continues to decline across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,652 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 88 additional deaths. New Covid infections and deaths have been trending down in recent days, with Illinois now seeing a 7-day average of 6,400 cases and 93 lives lost each day.