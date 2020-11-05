WATCH: Peoria City/County Health Department officials give COVID-19 update

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health leaders are set to give an update on how the Tri-County area is handling the COVID-19 pandemic as the state breaks another single-day record of new cases.
The press conference will take place at the department building located at 2116 N Sheridan Road in Peoria.
