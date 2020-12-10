PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City/County Health Department officials are set to give an update on how the area is handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 3:30 p.m.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH: Peoria City/County officials give COVID-19 update
- Peoria building vandalized, makeshift memorial created days after ‘Cookie Monster mural’ is covered up
- Walmart preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine once approved
- South Texas border congressman appointed to leading role for U.S. at NATO
- Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a COVID-19 vaccine?