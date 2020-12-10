WATCH: Peoria City/County officials give COVID-19 update

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is preparing its pharmacies to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it's approved in the United States, according to a company blog post on Thursday.

The retailer said its more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are making sure they have freezers in place, as well as dry ice, to handle any requirements for storing the vaccine.