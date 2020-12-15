CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic after visiting Peoria Tuesday morning to watch first responders receive the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Illinois.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
Latest Headlines
- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott invests in Easterseals
- LIVE: Biden speaks at Georgia campaign event for Democrats in Senate runoff
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update after witnessing first vaccinations in state
- Sen. Jason Barickman speaks out about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders
- IDPH announces 7,359 new cases of Coronavirus, 117 deaths as local healthcare workers receive vaccine