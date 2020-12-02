WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update in Chicago

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic as we enter the last month of 2020.

The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.

The update comes as IDPH announced 9,757 new and probable cases with 238 new deaths, the highest recorded number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day thus far.