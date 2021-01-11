WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update Monday as some restrictions may be relaxed soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 with 53 new deaths Monday afternoon.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases in 102 counties in the state, including 17,627 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since Sunday afternoon, laboratories reported 66,697 specimens for a total of 14,169,986.