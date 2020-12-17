WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update Thursday, discuss vaccine distribution

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon starting at 1:15 p.m.

The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News