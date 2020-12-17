CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon starting at 1:15 p.m.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update Thursday, discuss vaccine distribution
- Alaska Airlines creates ‘Safety Dance’ video about flying during pandemic
- Pritzker makes $700M in cuts with $3.9B budget hole
- Aimed at balancing budget, serious cuts come in wake of coronavirus, Pritzker says
- Big Game Bound Week 15: Chiefs vs. Saints, the odds with Steve Kornacki