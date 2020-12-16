CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update Wednesday
- 81% of ICU beds in use, 2 more COVID-19 deaths in McLean County
- Biden introduces Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary
- Domino’s announces bonuses of up to $1,200 for hourly workers
- Illinois mall gifts Nerf gun to 4-year-old boy after Santa denied his request