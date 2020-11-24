WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.

The update comes as IDPH announced 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases with 125 new deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths in 102 counties in the state.

