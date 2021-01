PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give a virtual update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon as Region 2 will potentially move to Tier 2 Mitigations, which will loosen restrictions on indoor dining.

More specifics about what Tier 2 Mitigations look like can be viewed below: