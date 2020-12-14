WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update as state receives first vaccine doses

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic after the state received its first vaccine doses Monday morning.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
The update comes as IDPH reports 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 103 new deaths.
