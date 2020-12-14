WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update as state receives first vaccine doses

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic after the state received its first vaccine doses Monday morning.

The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.

I'm proud to report that Illinois’ first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals. I was elated to witness our first shipment arrive at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile and have great appreciation to those who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/QgsODzlYhN — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020

The update comes as IDPH reports 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus and 103 new deaths.