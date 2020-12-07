WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update Monday

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
The update comes as IDPH reports 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 90 additional deaths Monday.
Latest Headlines
- Gov. Pritzker: There’s a double standard for business owners not following COVID-19 mitigations
- CVS hiring ahead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- McDonald’s adds 2 items to menu for holiday season
- LaSalle Veteran’s Home administrator ousted in wake of COVID-19 outbreak
- Fauci’s ‘Wear a mask’ plea tops list of 2020 notable quotes