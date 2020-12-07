WATCH: Pritzker, Ezike to give COVID-19 update Monday

"The next four weeks may be the most crucial month of this pandemic."

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.

The update comes as IDPH reports 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 90 additional deaths Monday.