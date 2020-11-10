WATCH LIVE: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as Illinois breaks another infection record

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic as the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 79 additional deaths.
The press conference is taking place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
