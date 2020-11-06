CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic as the Illinois Department of Public Health reports 10,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The press conference took place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as state breaks another infection record
- Furrever Friends Friday 11/6/20 Part 1
- Furrever Friends Friday 11/6/20 Part 2
- ‘2020 Scent’ candle emits aromas reminiscent of pandemic lockdown and Tiger King
- Advocates race to find Georgia voters who cast bad ballots before deadline