WATCH: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on Election Day

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Election Day.

The press conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

The update comes after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,516 new cases of the virus and 68 new deaths Tuesday.

