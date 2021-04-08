Illinois to expand vaccination eligibility to residents over 16 starting Monday

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday morning, April 8.

Starting Monday, April 12, Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

Pritzker touched on the dangers of new coronavirus variants hitting the country. He said this means residents should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose, we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end,” Pritzker said. “In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to mask up, to keep helping each other out, and we will get through this together.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike mentioned how last month, there were 1,100 people in the hospital. This month, she said there are almost 1,800 people in the hospital, which she said goes hand-in-hand with rising cases in the state.

“This resurgence is here, and until we have better herd immunity, we will continue with this layered public health measured response,” Ezike said. “This involves wearing masks, washing your hands, being careful with crowds, keeping six-feet of distance, getting tested, answering the call when contact tracers call. All of that is important, and of course, get vaccinated as soon as you can.”