WATCH: Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update as Region 2 reports 8% positivity

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Pritzker mentioned Region 2 being the last region in the state without extra mitigations, but that is likely to change soon.
Region 2 has risen above the 8% positivity threshold, meaning if the positivity rate does not decrease in the next two days, Region 2 will face extra mitigations and restrictions. Region 2 includes Peoria.
