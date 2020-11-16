WATCH LIVE: Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference will take place in the Blue Room on the 15th Floor of the James R. Thompson Center.
Latest Headlines
- Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
- Congresswoman Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus
- ‘Warm-up dreams’ by donating new, gently used sweatshirts to PAME
- Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
- “Return Visit” Lincoln sculpture returns to Central Illinois