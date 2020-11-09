WATCH: Pritzker says stricter COVID-19 restrictions coming to some suburban counties as resurgence continues in Illinois

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced stricter COVID-19 mitigation measures for Kankakee, Will, DuPage, and Kane counties Monday, as Illinois posts another day with more than 10,000 new cases amid the second wave of infections.

Every region established in the Restore Illinois plan is currently under added restrictions, including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants, as COVID-19 positivity rates in those regions remain above the state’s “fail-safe” level of 8% over a seven-day period.

Along with several southern Illinois counties, the West Suburban Region including Kane and DuPage counties and the South Suburban Region including Will and Kankakee counties will see even stricter mitigation measures starting Wednesday, Pritzker said.

This comes after positivity rates in those three regions remain above the 8% failsafe two weeks after the state’s “Tier 1” restrictions were put in place, qualifying them for “Tier 2” restrictions including limits on groups to 10 people or less and caps of six people seated together at a bar or restaurant.

Those regions will join northwest Illinois under the Tier 2 restrictions on Wednesday, while a few other regions including the City of Chicago and greater Cook County could also qualify for them by the end of the week.

Pritzker said the west and south suburban regions are seeing 7-day positivity rates of more than 13%, meaning about one in seven COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, as well as 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

As rapid antigen testing becomes more widespread, Illinois health officials began including cases found through this method in their daily reports of new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 6, adding them to the number found through molecular tests that are done in a lab.

Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases confirmed by an antigen test are considered “probable” cases, so the state is now reporting “new and probable cases” on a daily basis. If an antigen test is confirmed by a lab test, officials said the number would not be duplicated.

In announcing the reporting change Friday, DPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said including the antigen tests in the overall count allows health officials to “show the actual burden of disease.”

While their names sound similar, rapid antigen tests detect viral particles in the nasal passages and are different than “antibody tests” which look for antibodies in the blood after an individual has had COVID-19.

This is the third day in less than a week Illinois reported a single-day increase in COVID-19 cases of more than 10,000, bringing the state’s 7-day average of new cases above 9,000. The state is now averaging more than 50 deaths when measured over a 7-day period as well, data compiled by WGN-TV shows.

Health officials said Friday contact tracing investigations across the state suggest the “largest single category of possible exposure to COVID-19 is restaurants and bars.”

According to the IDPH, the statewide positivity rate rose for the 15th consecutive day Monday, with the rate from Nov. 2-8 coming in at 11.4%. The rate reflects the number of new cases confirmed in comparison to total tests performed in the state.

Hospitalizations in the state continued a steady rise as well, with the IDPH reporting 4,409 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, including 857 in intensive care and 376 on ventilators.

