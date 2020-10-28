CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give his daily COVID-19 update in Chicago.
Pritzker will speak on the 15th floor of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Latest Headlines
- IHSA will defy Gov. Pritzker and let local schools play basketball
- 2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall
- WATCH: Pritzker to give daily COVID-19 update in Chicago
- City of Farmington to be under boil order Friday
- Four new Tri-County COVID deaths, outbreak at Pekin correctional facility continues with 109 total cases