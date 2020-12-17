WATCH: Tri-County health officials give weekly COVID-19 press conference

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) -- A buoyant Gov. J.B. Pritzker started Tuesday's regular COVID-19 update by celebrating the first vaccinations against the virus given to healthcare workers earlier in the day, then turned somber as he described the state's "budget shortfall" -- another byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's executive branch will cut more than $700 million, Pritzker announced, the "result of a months-long and ongoing review of agency spending." A hiring freeze, operational cuts, and grant reductions are items among the plan, according to a release from the governor's office, as well as: