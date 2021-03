PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 84 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, March 18.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,534 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 20 new cases for a total of 13,945 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,856 with 69 deaths.