DULUTH, Georgia (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia for a drive-in rally Thursday as he marks his first 100 days in office and pitches his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the economy.

Biden touted measures taken by his administration since taking office, including COVID-19 vaccination efforts which surpassed his original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days to approach 220 million doses as of Thursday.