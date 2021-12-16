WATCH LIVE: Tri-County health officials hold COVID-19 press conference

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department is set to give an update on how the Tri-County area is handling the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Dave Mingus, Licensed Behavioral Health Professional at UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace, spoke during the meeting regarding mental health surrounding the holidays, specifically during the pandemic.

Here are several resources available:

Call4Calm Text Line: UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace is a proud partner of the Illinois Call4Calm Text Line Service.

The Illinois Call4Calm Text Line is not a crisis hotline, but is a source of support for anyone experiencing stress and in need of a listening ear.

a crisis hotline, but is a source of support for anyone experiencing stress and in need of a listening ear. Contact the Support Text Line: Text “TALK” TO 552020 (or “HABLAR”) for Spanish

**For emergencies, call 911 immediately.

Crisis Services: UnityPoint Health – UnityPlace ERS provides crisis evaluations and crisis counseling:

Peoria County (309) 671-8084

Tazewell & Woodford County (309) 347-1148

**For emergencies, call 911 immediately.

National Crisis Resources: Available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: