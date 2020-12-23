WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give virtual COVID-19 update Wednesday

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give a virtual update on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon starting at noon.
