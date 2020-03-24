Wenona woman starts a Facebook group designed to spread positivity, kindness by granting Amazon wishlist requests

WENONA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois woman is behind a Facebook group that’s geared towards spreading kindness and positivity. Thousands of posts on a Facebook group called “Send Love Through Amazon Wishlist” aims to have gifts sent to mailboxes across the nation.

“Just spread kindness,” said the creator of the group Miranda Sherwood. “There’s so much negativity going around and all the craziness with the virus going around.”

Miranda Sherwood, who’s from Wenona, told WMBD she created the group about two weeks ago. She said she launched it because she wanted to give it to others.

“So many people have reached out to me to say how it’s changed their day just to receive a random gift,” said Sherwood. “You have no idea who it’s from or like it’s just so awesome. It’s overwhelming for sure.”

Group members post links to their Amazon wishlists and anyone can step up to send gifts.

“Sometimes it’s just, ‘hey who needs a smile today? Or who lost their job? Or who’s a nurse or in the medical field? Can we help somebody out and bring them a smile?” said group member Amber Spencer. “I think it’s wonderful because people jump on board and start sending all these presents.”

The group has grown from it’s original 30 members to well over 3,000, including mom and daughter duo Lacey Stoecker and Toree Meinders.

“I’ve given chocolates,” said Stoecker. “What else have I given? I’ve given clothes. I have a friend that’s disabled who has trouble sleeping so, I bought her blackout curtains.”

“I bought my grandma mason jars and I’ve bought someone candy,” said Meinders.

Another group member, Chelsie Spencer, spreading the message of how one person with an idea can make a national impact.

“I just thought that it was really cool that someone from such a small town is making such a big difference just around the world,” said Chelsie Spencer. “I mean there’s people from New York, New Jersey, Colorado. So it’s really neat that a small town could just do something so great.”

The group is accepting people every day. There are threads geared towards kids, animals, teachers, first responders, and more. To gain access to the public group, users must answer three questions and abide by the rules set by administrators.