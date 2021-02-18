Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccines in McLean County

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of McLean County are currently not able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine due to a weather-related delay.

The winter storm that hit the nation Monday, Feb. 15, continued to cause delays across McLean County.

As a result, Grossinger Motors Arena has canceled scheduled vaccines for Friday, Feb. 19.

Anyone who had an appointment for tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, will be contacted by the health department.

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health said weekly shipments for the next few weeks will only be for second-dose vaccines. Only 500 first doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the county.

The goal, McLean County Health Department (MCHD) officials said, is to vaccinate Phase 1A and Phase 1B groups first, and move toward people who qualify for Phase 1B.

To clarify, Phase 1A allows health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine, whereas Phase 1B allows people 65 years and older and non–health care frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine.

Starting Monday, Feb. 22, MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have scheduled four second-dose clinics. If any changes occur, participants will be contacted by the health department.