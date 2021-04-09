Woodford County Health Department to conduct drive-through COVID-19 testing

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Woodford County have a new, convenient way of testing for COVID-19 thanks to the health department.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for all Woodford County residents ages 2 and up Monday, April 12, from 1-2 p.m. at 1831 South Main Street.
No appointment is required but the tests are first-come, first-served. The nose swab will result in a rapid test with same day results.
There is no cost, but residents are encouraged to bring an insurance card if they have one. This is not required to be tested.