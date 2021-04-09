Woodford County Health Department to conduct drive-through COVID-19 testing

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts […]

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Woodford County have a new, convenient way of testing for COVID-19 thanks to the health department.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for all Woodford County residents ages 2 and up Monday, April 12, from 1-2 p.m. at 1831 South Main Street.

No appointment is required but the tests are first-come, first-served. The nose swab will result in a rapid test with same day results.

There is no cost, but residents are encouraged to bring an insurance card if they have one. This is not required to be tested.