Woodford County Health Department to conduct drive-through COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts […]

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of Woodford County have a new, convenient way of testing for COVID-19 thanks to the health department.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for all Woodford County residents ages 2 and up Monday, April 12, from 1-2 p.m. at 1831 South Main Street.

No appointment is required but the tests are first-come, first-served. The nose swab will result in a rapid test with same day results.

There is no cost, but residents are encouraged to bring an insurance card if they have one. This is not required to be tested.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News