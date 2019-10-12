UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle has been identified

Breaking News
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have identified the pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brian J. Fowler, of Peoria, was struck, by a vehicle at the 200 block of W. Glen Ave. After he was struck, he required extrication from underneath the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 pm.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning and a toxicology report is pending.

This story will be updated.

Original Story

Peoria Police officers are on scene after a person was hit by a car.

Officers say they were called to the 200 blk of W Glen. around 7:30 p.m due to a vehicle traveling westbound on Glen came into contact with a pedestrian walking.

Officer Amy Dotson confirms the pedestrian died at the scene after sustaining life-threating injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

