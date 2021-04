PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –The Country Club of Peoria is hosting a blood drive Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The club is located at 4700 N Grandview Dr., Peoria Heights, IL. The blood drive is in the Lakeside Room.

To donate, you can call 800-747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61287 to locate the drive.

This is all in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.