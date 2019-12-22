Creve Coeur PD handles double-digit weekend car burglaries, searching for suspects

CREVE COEUR, Ill.– Creve Coeur Police are reminding you to lock your cars. The department says it’s handled roughly 20 burglary reports just on Saturday.

It all happened to cars reported in the areas of 400 to 600 block of Dempsey, 600 blocks of Groveland, 800 blocks of Allyn Court and the 1000 block of S Creve Coeur Avenue. In all instances, every vehicle was unlocked.

The department is searching for four male suspects that were driving a smaller black Mazda SUV. If you have any information or need to file a report, call the department at 309-699-9511.