Cyd’s in the Park temporarily shutters indoor dining, citing rise in COVID-19 cases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant is making some adjustments due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Cyd’s in the Park in North Peoria decided April 7 to switch to outdoor dining only until the situation improves.

The Peoria area has the ninth highest daily average for new COVID-19 cases in the country, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

“We don’t want to put anyone at risk. Our staff, the community, and [us] had great success last summer [with] everybody with us outside on our covered patio,” said owner Emily Cotton.

Cotton said it’s “really unnerving” to see Peoria tracking in the wrong direction, and that’s why the prior day’s decision was made on the spot to close indoor dining.

“It’s scary because everyone has the same question – why Peoria?” she said.

She said many customers are supportive of the decision.

“We really appreciate everyone… we had an overwhelming response thanking us for taking the health and safety of the community as the utmost importance,” she said.

Cotton said more than 90% of her staff is fully vaccinated. She added that it has been difficult to find staff during the pandemic.