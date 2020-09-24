D87 Students could be back in the classroom as early as next month

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It won’t be long before students are back in the classroom in Bloomington’s District 87.

Wednesday night the school board announced a return to school plan that would have students learning in person as early as next month. Board members say, after hearing from several parents, they’ve realized the number one concern is that kids are not getting the social and emotional support needed to help them grow. So the district is once again giving parents the option to choose how they want their children to learn.

Dr. Diane Wolf, the Director of Curriculum says, the plan is not yet finalized, but the first step begins September 24th.

“By the afternoon of September 24th our Pre-K, Kindergarten, First and Second (grade) parents will receive an email from us through SkyWord, which will give them the option of opting out of in person learning,” said Wolf. “We are going to ask them to complete that by October first and then we will welcome back our students on October 26th.”

Wolf says, from October first until the 26th the district will be finalizing the return to school plan, ironing out what transportation, class size and other housekeeping items will look like.

