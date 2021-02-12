Dating 101 in 2021: how singles are navigating dating during a pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the pandemic hit, almost every aspect of most people’s lives was turned upside down. For many, this includes the world of dating.

Today’s younger generation is no stranger to the popularity of dating apps.

“I am primarily on Bumble and Tinder,” Claire Challacombe, recent college graduate, said.

“I was on the apps that everyone is on well before the pandemic,” Dane Brandon, also a recent college graduate said.

The dating app Bumble had roughly 100 million users in 2020, a 25 million person increase from 2019.

While the local economy may be opening up slowly, it is still a challenge for some singles to date during a pandemic.

“I’ve noticed a lot of loneliness,” Melissa Millinger, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), said. “The isolation is something that everyone is experiencing right now.”

Millinger said there are positive components to dating apps.

“So I think people are really able to focus in on what they want,” Millinger said. “The characteristics, the qualities, the values, things like that of a person that they’re dating. And it’s a little safer. You don’t have to worry about meeting someone in public for the first time.”

Bumble’s Head of Editorial Content, Claire O’Conner, said she noticed a new trend she calls “slow dating,” where “matches” take longer to get to know one another before moving off the app.

“So a we head into 2021, we’ve identified this cohort that we’re calling ‘new dawn daters,’” O’conner said, “now these are folks, and it’s actually about a quarter of folks who are on our app and looking to date in the new year, who experienced a break-up during the pandemic.”

Challacombe said online dating has its struggles.

“Like you can’t really get a feel for a person over text. I know that I’m a totally different person when I’m texting someone than when I’m talking in real life.”

Brandon said one positive for him was becoming more selective when choosing who to date.

“[It] made me spend a lot more time online getting to know them before scheduling an in-person thing,” Brandon said.

O’Conner said that about 56 percent of Bumble users say that 2021 will be their year to find love.

An extended version of this news story is available here: