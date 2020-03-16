DCFS gives parents, providers answers to frequently asked questions, including why daycares remain open amid closures

MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Many viewers are asking why child care services and programs are able to stay open when schools are required to close. Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services said as long as parents are working it wants families to have access to a safe place for their kids.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services released this ‘frequently asked questions’ file. The sheets answer a number of questions from concerned parents, like why daycares are able to stay open while schools are closed and if kids remain safe in those environments.

In Central Illinois, Little Tykes Learning Adventures in Mossville is feeling the impact of the state’s measure to combat COVID-19.

“We do have quite a few kids here today and we have taken steps to you know, protect ourselves, such as sanitizing washing hands,” said Owner of Little Tykes Learning Adventures, Stacey Reed. “When our parents enter our building, we ask them to drop them off like in the office area and not travel throughout the building.”

Reed said parents can take an active roll in cleanliness to protect all kids in the center.

“The best thing [parents] can do is make sure they’re washing their children’s hands and washing their hands and preventing [spread] by bringing in any children that are not feeling well,” said Reed. “That’s our biggest concern.”

If local providers are considering opening or expand a new child care program to meet critical needs in the community during this emergency DCFS said it is developing guidance within the coming days for that request.





More about Little Tykes Learning Adventures

Little Tykes Learning Adventures has qualified teachers with their Associate’s degree in Education or higher and an assistant with at least one year’s experience in each room. We have been trained in CPR and First aid. We also work with Illinois Valley High School in their co-op program. We have been doing this going on 3 years and it has been an excellent experience for the students and preschool.

Little Tykes Learning Adventures is also involved with Mossville School, which is part of the IVC school district. Adventures in Aftercare provide a safe and unique Before & Aftercare learning environment. Our number one goal is to keep your students in a fun, motivated, and stimulating atmosphere. After a long day of sitting in a school desk, we realize that your child won’t be interested in another “school session”. Adventures in Aftercare offers a variety of activities such as arts, crafts, social interaction, games, teamwork, and fitness.

Little Tykes belongs to the Illinois State Board of Education Child Care Food Program. This helps us to provide healthy lunches and snacks. Earlier this year we started a Wellness Program. The Wellness policy is for creating healthy nutrition and physical activity environment for children enrolled in our center.