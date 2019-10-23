DCFS had contact with family before deadly Goodfield fire

GOODFIELD, Ill. — The Department of Human and Family Services had contact with the Alwood family more than a dozen times before a fire that killed five people.

9-year-old Kyle Alwood is charged with five counts of murder as well as arson charges in connection to the fire that killed 69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood and 1-year-old Ariel Wall.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Department of Children and Family Services had contact with the Alwood family 13 times, dating back to when Kyle would have been an infant.

DCFS took custody of him after the fire and has placed him with his paternal grandparents.

On Monday Kyle Alwood had his arraignment hearing. Woodford County Judge Charles Feeney took Kyle through the charges against him. Due to Alwood’s age, Feeney had to explain the legal processes as well as definitions of certain words to the boy, including “arson” and “alleged.”

Kyle Alwood faces a minimum of five years of probation until the age of 21. Counseling services and mental health evaluations would also be likely. Once he turns 13 and does not do anything to re-offend, Alwood would not face any kind of incarceration.