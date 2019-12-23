Deadly drunk driving Hancock County crash kills one Sunday

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill.– Around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon two young men were driving on IL-94, about a half-mile north of County Road 2800 N.

19-year-old Jacob M. Huls of Carthage was driving northbound with 20-year-old Cory M. Squier of LaHarpe in his passenger seat. The pair failed to reduce speed when a car in front of them slowed down to avoid a crash with a car pulling out of a driveway.

Huls swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and left the roadway. The 2002 silver Mercury Cougar hit a ditch, then rolled over into a field. Both Huls and Squier were ejected from the car.

Huls was pronounced dead at the scene. Squier was transported to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington Iowa with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigators have placed charges of unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, LaHarpe Ambulance service, LaHarpe Fire Department, Air EVAC Macomb, and Hancock County Ambulance service were all the assisting agencies.