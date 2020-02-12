Dee-Mack principal nominated for Golden Apple award

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — A local high school principal has been named a finalist for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership.

Mary Lanier, Principal of Dee-Mack High School, is one of six finalists for the award.

The award honors exemplary performance in school leadership.

The finalists are said to have had a positive impact on their school, creating a culture of inclusivity.

Amanda Sipe, a fourth-grade teacher at Westview Elementary School in Canton is also a finalist for the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching Finalists.

“Following a highly competitive process, these 30 4th-8th grade educators were selected as finalists for the award – just 4% percent of a record-setting 732 nominations received from 64 counties in Illinois,” the Golden Apple website says.

Sipe teaches Reading, Language Arts, Math, Science, Social Studies, and STEM Education.