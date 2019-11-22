Delivery driver robbed; One on the loose while two are in custody

Peoria, Ill – Peoria Police are investigating the robbery of a delivery driver.

Officers were called to East Republic street near North Wisconsin Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the delivery driver was able to disarm a total of three suspects.

One suspect ran off as soon as the police arrived. The other two suspects were arrested shortly after.

Police are reminding drivers to be cautious because of the recent string of robberies in the Peoria area. A K-9 officer is searching for the accused robber on the loose.

No one was hurt.

This story will be updated.