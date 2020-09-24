Demolition starts on the O’Neil Park Pool; A new aquatics center to take its place

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – It won’t be long before community members in Bloomington get to enjoy a new aquatics center. This week the demolition of O’Neil Pool started, making way for a new facility in its place.

City leaders say the 46-year-old park pool at 1515 W. Chestnut St. has outlived its operational capacity.

“It’s exciting to see progress being made on O’Neil Pool,” says Nicole Culbertson, Aquatics/Sports Program Manager for the City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department, adding, “It’s full of a lot of good memories for area families, and the new facility will be a beautiful destination for the community.”

A final completion date for the project has not yet been announced, though city staff are working to find a design for the current project.

